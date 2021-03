Daccord allowed three goals on 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Daccord wasn't bad in Monday's game, but the Senators' offense couldn't cover what he gave up. The 24-year-old netminder remains in search of his first NHL win, as he's lost both of his starts this season. He's allowed eight goals on 92 shots through four appearances overall, but Daccord isn't likely to play enough (or well enough) to justify a fantasy roster spot in standard formats.