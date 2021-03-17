Daccord will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.

Daccord secured his first NHL win by defeating the Maple Leafs on Sunday, but he lost in overtime to the Canucks the following night. Between those two contests, Daccord recorded a .906 save percentage and a 2.97 GAA. He'll make a fourth straight start with Matt Murray (upper body) still out.

