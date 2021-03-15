Daccord turned aside 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Daccord ended up starting in consecutive games after Matt Murray (upper body) was hurt in warmups Sunday. Daccord benefited from the Senators posting a pair of two-goal bursts in the game, and he made it stand despite the Maple Leafs' rally in the third period. Daccord improved to 1-3-0 in six appearances this year. He has a 3.44 GAA and an .897 save percentage. More starts could be in the 24-year-old's future if Murray is forced to miss additional time.