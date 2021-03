Contrary to an earlier report, Daccord will start Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Matt Murray (upper body) was pulled out of warmups and it's unclear exactly what happened, but Daccord will get the start instead. The 24-year-old netminder is 0-3-0 over his last four outings with a .887 save percentage and 3.87 GAA. It'll be his first meeting with the Maples Leafs, the third-highest scoring team in the NHL.