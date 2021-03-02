Daccord will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Daccord will make his second career start and his first start since the 2018-19 campaign. The 24-year-old was solid in the AHL last season, registering a .915 save percentage and a 15-6-2 record. The Canadiens rank seventh in the league with 3.25 goals per game, but they've slipped lately with losses in seven of the last eight contests.
