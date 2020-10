Daccord signed a three-year extension with the Senators on Saturday. The first two years of his new contract are two way, whereas the final year is one way.

Daccord spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, compiling a 15-6-2 record while posting a .915 save percentage and 2.61 GAA in 24 appearances. Matt Murray and Marcus Hogberg will be locked in as Ottawa's netminders for the foreseeable future, so Daccord likely won't see any action in the NHL anytime soon.