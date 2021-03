Daccord exited Tuesday's game against the Canucks in the third period with an apparent left leg injury, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Daccord wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice. The 24-year-old allowed two goals on 21 shots before departing. The Senators are already dealing with injuries to goalies Matt Murray (upper body) and Marcus Hogberg (lower body), so they could be in trouble if Daccord's injury is serious. Filip Gustavsson took over in net Wednesday.