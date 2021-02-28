Daccord stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Matt Murray to begin the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.
Seeing his first action of the season and appearing in only his second career NHL game, Daccord handled the modest volume he saw, although Ottawa wasn't able to mount much of a comeback in the final frame. The 24-year-old should continue to back up Matt Murray while Marcus Hogberg (lower body) is on the shelf, and Daccord could get a start early next week with the Sens playing back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday.
