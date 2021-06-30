Daccord will enter training camp on the second year of a three-year deal after his 2020-21 campaign ended in March with a leg injury.

Daccord's save percentage has to improve after posting an .897 in eight games with Ottawa, but the Senators are clearly high on the 24-year-old. His two-way deal becomes a one-way contract for the 2022-23 season, so Ottawa clearly expects him to be part of its long-term plans. With Daccord still recovering from injury and on a two-way deal, look for him to start 2021 with AHL Belleville until he proves he's healthy. If he does, he could be a nice piece to have in dynasty formats.