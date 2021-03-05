Daccord yielded three goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Daccord played the final two periods of the contest in relief of Matt Murray, who gave up the first four goals. The 24-year-old Daccord wasn't very good in a lopsided loss. He's now given up five goals on 55 shots through three appearances (one start). The seventh-round pick from 2015 isn't likely to steal too much playing time away from Murray. Neither Senators goalie carries much fantasy value.