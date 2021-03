Daccord (leg) may not return during the 2020-21 season, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Daccord was already expected to miss an extended period of time but his injury could be even worse than it was thought to be. The 24-year-old posted a 3.28 GAA and .897 save percentage through eight games this season and picked up his first NHL win on March 14. Filip Gustavsson will take over the No. 1 netminder role until Matt Murray (upper body) is back.