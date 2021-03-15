Daccord will start in Monday's home game versus the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Daccord secured his first NHL win Sunday night by turning aside 33 of 36 shots against the Maple Leafs. Matt Murray (upper body) is still unavailable, so Daccord will get an encore. The Canucks will present a challenge, as they're starting to heat up with wins in four of the last five games.