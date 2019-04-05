Senators' Joey Daccord: Struggles in first pro start

Daccord turned aside 35 of 40 shots Thursday, absorbing a 5-2 loss to Buffalo in his first NHL game.

Having to stop the likes of Jack Eichel isn't exactly a great assignment to deal with in the first game of your NHL career, and having to face down 40 shots didn't exactly help matters. Daccord might get better, but for the time being, he's not high on Ottawa's list of players long-term and can be ignored in fantasy circles.