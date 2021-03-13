Daccord yielded six goals on 37 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Daccord got a turn in goal after Matt Murray yielded seven goals in Wednesday's loss to the Oilers. The 24-year-old Daccord didn't fare much better Friday, as he fell to 0-3-0 in five appearances with the lackluster outing. He has allowed 14 goals on 129 shots for an .891 save percentage. The Senators return home to face the Maple Leafs on Sunday, but it's unknown at this time which goalie will tend the twine in that contest.