Daccord stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net Making his first start of the season, the 24-year-old netminder played well and made some big saves during a scoreless first period, but two power-play goals by the Habs in the second proved to be the difference. Daccord hasn't looked out of place in the NHL since his promotion, giving Ottawa little reason to rush Marcus Hogberg (lower body) back into action.