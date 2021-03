According to coach DJ Smith, Daccord (leg) "will be out for a little bit," Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Daccord is still being evaluated, so a more specific timetable for his return could be released in the coming days. Matt Murray (upper body) and Daccord are both dealing with injuries, so for now, Filip Gustavsson will take over as Ottawa's No. 1 netminder.