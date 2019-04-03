Senators' Johnny Gruden: Inks entry-level deal

Gruden signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Wednesday.

Gruden, a 2018 fourth-round pick, recently finished his freshman season at the University of Miami Ohio, notching three goals and 15 points while posting a minus-19 rating in 38 games. At just 18-years-old, the Minnesota native still has a lot of developing to do, so it's unlikely that we'll see him in the NHL anytime soon.