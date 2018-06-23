Senators' Johnny Gruden: Selected in Round 3 by Ottawa

Gruden was drafted 95th overall by the Senators at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gruden's father John (not the former NFL coach) just won an OHL Championship as head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs and it should come as no surprise that the younger Gruden is a smart, hard-working, two-way player. A Michigan native and product of the US NTDP, Gruden is off to Miami (Ohio) University this fall. He has enough skill and plays with enough tenacity that it's fair to project Gruden as a potential useful third-liner after a few years of collegiate hockey.