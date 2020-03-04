Senators' Johnny Gruden: Strong first OHL campaign
Gruden picked up a goal and an assist in OHL London's 6-2 win over Kitchener on Tuesday.
Not surprisingly, Gruden's first season with the Knights has gone far better (30 goals, 66 points in 58 games) than his lone season at Miami University (three goals, 15 points in 38 games). London's roster includes three former first-round draft picks (Liam Foudy, Connor McMichael, Ryan Merkley) and multiple other NHL prospects (Hunter Skinner, Alec Regula), but Gruden has been a legitimate difference-maker this season. Already signed to his entry-level deal by the Sens, Gruden figures to spend next season with AHL Belleville.
