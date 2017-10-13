Oduya (lower body) joined up with the Senators in Calgary on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The news that Oduya traveled to join the team backs up the expectation that he could be ready in time for Saturday's clash with the Oilers. The blueliner last appeared for Ottawa on Opening Night when he logged 10:04 of ice time, but was otherwise held off the scoresheet. Youngster Thomas Chabot figures to remain in the lineup until Oduya is cleared to return.