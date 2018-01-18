Senators' Johnny Oduya: Back at it Thursday
Oduya (lower body) will return to action Thursday night against the host Blues.
Oduya's shot-blocking prowess should come in handy against a Blues team that ranks eighth in the league in attempts per game (33.4), but fantasy owners generally haven't had much use for the veteran blueliner since he's only collected six points with a minus-4 rating through 37 games.
