Oduya (lower body) logged 16:32 of ice time in his return from injury Saturday against Edmonton.

Oduya was relatively quiet in his return, as he recorded just one hit, three blocks and a plus-1 rating. With fellow blueliner Erik Karlsson (foot) back in the lineup, Oduya will slot into the second pairing alongside Cody Ceci versus Vancouver on Tuesday.

