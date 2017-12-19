Oduya blocked two shots in a 3-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday.

Oduya has been held pointless in his last 13 games, but has been playing over sixty-percent of his minutes with Erik Karlsson over the last 10 contests. While Karlsson has been on a cold streak as of late, this certainly has upside pointwise for the 36-year-old when Karlsson proceeds to hit an inevitable hot streak, as he'll have a great opportunity to log some secondary or primary assists. Oduya has only notched four points (two assists, two goals) in 28 games thus far in 2017-18, and even if he doesn't see a small spike in point production, but it seems likely he'll be able to clear last year's mark of seven.