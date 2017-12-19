Senators' Johnny Oduya: Being paired with Erik Karlsson
Oduya blocked two shots in a 3-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday.
Oduya has been held pointless in his last 13 games, but has been playing over sixty-percent of his minutes with Erik Karlsson over the last 10 contests. While Karlsson has been on a cold streak as of late, this certainly has upside pointwise for the 36-year-old when Karlsson proceeds to hit an inevitable hot streak, as he'll have a great opportunity to log some secondary or primary assists. Oduya has only notched four points (two assists, two goals) in 28 games thus far in 2017-18, and even if he doesn't see a small spike in point production, but it seems likely he'll be able to clear last year's mark of seven.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...