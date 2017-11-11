Oduya tallied a goal during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

The steady defenseman put on a show in his native Sweden with a goal and an assist during the overseas contests against the Avalanche. The outings stand in stark contrast to his overall numbers, as he has just three points in 13 games this season, limiting his fantasy upside to all but the deepest of leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories