Senators' Johnny Oduya: Could play Saturday
Oduya (lower body) may be available against Edmonton on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The possibility that Oduya might be ready to play Saturday effectively eliminates him from contention for Friday's matchup with Calgary. Its an encouraging sign, however, that the blueliner wasn't just ruled out for the entire back-to-back road trip. Once given the green light, the 36-year-old will likely bump Thomas Chabot from the game-day lineup, considering the youngster was called up from the minors during Oduya's absence.
