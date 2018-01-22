Senators' Johnny Oduya: Dealing with undisclosed ailment
Oduya is nursing an undisclosed injury, which puts his availability against the Wild on Monday into doubt, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Concerns over Oduya's malady led to the Senators recalling Erik Burgdoerfer from AHL Belleville. The exact nature of the veteran Oduya's ailment is unclear, but the need to bringing in additional depth certainly isn't a good sign. Look for an update on the Swede's status prior to puck drop Monday.
More News
