Senators' Johnny Oduya: Doesn't appear ready to play
Oduya (lower body) is listed among the injured ahead of Saturday's road game in Edmonton, NHL.com reports.
Initial reports suggested Oduya would be able to return Saturday, but he's not showing up on any of the defensive pairs ahead of this next contest. So far, he's only drawn into the season Oct. 5 season opener.
More News
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Arrives in Calgary•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Could play Saturday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Iffy to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Suffers lower-body injury Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...