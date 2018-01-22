Oduya (undisclosed) -- who has been placed on IR per the NHL media site -- seems to be closer to week-to-week than day-to-day, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The news effectively rules Oduya out until after the NHL All-Star Game, which will see him miss a trio of games. The team did not provide specifics on the nature or severity of the defenseman's ailment, but did promote Erik Burgdoerfer from the minors in order to provide additional depth on the blue line. With just six points on the year, few fantasy owners are likely to be affected by the Swede's absence.