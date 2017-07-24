Senators' Johnny Oduya: Finds new home
Oduya secured a one-year, $1 million deal with Ottawa on Monday.
Oduya's contract includes performance bonuses that could earn him another $1.25 million over the course of the season. For a 35-year-old player that logged a mere 52 outings last year -- split between Dallas and Chicago -- it makes sense to have an incentive laden deal. The blueliner has cracked the 20-point threshold just three times in his career -- and just once since 2008-09 -- so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be expecting an offensively dominate campaign out of him.
