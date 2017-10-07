Play

Oduya (lower body) is questionable to lace up for Saturday's home contest against the Red Wings, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The industrious rearguard sustained his injury during the Opening Night matchup against the Capitals on Thursday. If he can't give it a go in this next one, expect the freshly recalled ben Harpur to tag into the lineup.

