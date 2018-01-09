Oduya (lower body) participated in Tuesday's morning skate but left early, likely making him doubtful at best for the evening's game against Chicago, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Considering Oduya's lengthy injury history, it's a good sign that he was able to suit up at all following his absence from the end of Saturday's contest, but don't expect him to return Tuesday just yet. Assuming he doesn't go, the Sens will be on the second half of the back-to-back Wednesday, so the veteran d-man will get another shot at cracking the lineup up quite soon.