Senators' Johnny Oduya: Makes speedy recovery
Oduya (undisclosed) has been cleared to play Thursday against Anaheim, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
As recently as Jan. 22, it was speculated that the veteran blueliner would miss multiple weeks, so this news will come as somewhat of a surprise. Oduya dealt with a lower-body injury in January, as well, limiting him to just five games during the month. With just two goals and six points in 39 contests, Oduya doesn't provide much offensively, but is a reliable defender who plays around 17 minutes per night.
