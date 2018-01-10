Oduya (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs.

All signs currently point to Oduya missing a second straight game Wednesday, but his absence will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of season-long formats. The Senators are about to go on their league-mandated break, so Oduya's next opportunity to return to the lineup won't come until Jan. 18 against St. Louis.