Oduya (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, NHL.com reports.

He'll now have until Tuesday to prepare for the next game. The Senators travel to Vancouver for Tuesday's match with the Canucks, so Oduya's fantasy owners -- however scarce they may be -- should check back to see if he travels with the club.

