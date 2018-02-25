Senators' Johnny Oduya: Placed on waivers
Oduya was waived Sunday by Ottawa, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Despite playing in 51 of 59 games this season, Oduya has only posted eight points (four goals, four assists) in 51 games, and will hit the waiver wire. Ottawa was attempting to trade the veteran before the deadline so it's very possible he latches on to another team, but if no suitors come calling he'll report to AHL Binghamton.
