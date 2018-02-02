Senators' Johnny Oduya: Redirects three shots in return
Oduya (undisclosed) accumulated three blocked shots and a hit over 15:33 of ice time Wednesday night, contributing to a 2-1 overtime home win.
Oduya dodged a potentially serious injury that only ended up costing him four games. He's up to 38 hits and 62 blocked shots through 40 games this season -- albeit with only six points in that span -- so you'd have to be in a unique league that heavily rewards for defensive contributions for Oduya to be relevant.
