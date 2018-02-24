Oduya will not play in Saturday's game against the Flyers to avoid risking injury ahead of Monday's trade deadline, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Oduya appears to be on his way out as the deadline looms, though his destination remains unclear. Despite him being a significant omission for the Senators, the veteran blueliner doesn't hold the same amount of value from a fantasy standpoint. Regardless, he should be back in a lineup somewhere in the near future. With Ian Cole not yet available for the Senators, Fredrik Claesson will draw in for Oduya.