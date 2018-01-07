Oduya left in the third period of Saturday's game against the Lightning with a lower-body injury and didn't return.

Oduya has just two goals and five points through 37 games this season, even though he's been paired with Erik Karlsson for the most part. The 36-year-old blueliner will likely be evaluated Sunday, as the Senators next game is Tuesday against Chicago. If Oduya can't go, expect Fredrik Claesson to fill into the defensive rotation if Mark Borowiecki (concussion) isn't healthy in time.