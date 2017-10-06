Play

Oduya sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday night's matchup with the Capitals and will not return.

Oduya left for the locker room at the beginning of the third period after recording just a shot on goal for the night. With Erik Karlsson (foot) still injured, the Senators are getting thin at defense and could utilize a recall if Oduya is out for any kind of extended period.

