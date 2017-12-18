Oduya blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Montreal.

Oduya has seen his point production decline in the last two seasons as after notching 21 points in 2015-16, he's recorded only 11 total since including four points (two goals, two assists) this season, and is currently on a 13 game pointless streak. Still, the Swede averages 16:50 of ice time per game and has been paired with Erik Karlsson often throughout the last 10 games, and we could very well see an increase in Oduya's point production when Karlsson hits a hot streak.