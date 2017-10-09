Play

Oduya (lower body) will not travel with the team to Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Oduya's opening night injury continues to plague him, but he has resumed skating which is a positive sign. With Ottawa's defense thin already without Erik Karlsson, Oduya will likely be inserted into the lineup whenever he's cleared for play. He'll have his next shot to return Friday at Calgary.

