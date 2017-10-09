Senators' Johnny Oduya: Will not play Tuesday
Oduya (lower body) will not travel with the team to Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Oduya's opening night injury continues to plague him, but he has resumed skating which is a positive sign. With Ottawa's defense thin already without Erik Karlsson, Oduya will likely be inserted into the lineup whenever he's cleared for play. He'll have his next shot to return Friday at Calgary.
More News
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Iffy to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Suffers lower-body injury Thursday•
-
Senators' Johnny Oduya: Finds new home•
-
Blackhawks' Johnny Oduya: All systems go•
-
Blackhawks' Johnny Oduya: Receives additional time to heal up•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...