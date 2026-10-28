Johansson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Johansson did his part to keep the game close until Vegas cashed in twice when he had left the crease for an extra attacker. The 31-year-old netminder is getting a chance to start while Linus Ullmark (lower body) is out. Johansson has allowed six goals on 55 shots over his two outings this season. The Senators visit the Kings on Thursday and then have a back-to-back with stops in San Jose on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday, so expect Johansson and Samuel Ersson to share the workload for the remainder of the road trip.