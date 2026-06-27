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Senators' Jonas Lagerberg Hoen: Pure sniper drafted 25th overall

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lagerberg Hoen was the 25th overall pick by Ottawa in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lagerberg Hoen's draft season was derailed by a knee injury which limited him to 11 games. But he was so good in a nine-game stint in the Swedish Jr. league (nine goals, 16 points) that he earned a brief two-game trial with Leksands' main SHL club. Lagerberg Hoen is an excellent athlete. He's 6-foot-2, creative and has a deadly wrist shot. He's a pure sniper -- the teenager put up 27 goals and just three assists in 38 games in 2024-25. There's zero chance he would have been available at this stage of the draft if he had been healthy and produced over a full season. Lagerberg Hoen is a no-brainer, high-upside snag for Ottawa.

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