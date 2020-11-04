The Senators have loaned Davidsson to Vasterviks IK of Sweden's Hockey Allsvenskan league.

Davidsson will return to North America ahead of next season's training camp, so this is just a temporary loan to keep the youngster playing while the start of the 2020-21 NHL campaign remains up in the air. The 2017 sixth-round pick notched five points in 18 AHL appearances and one helper in six games with the big club in 2019-20.