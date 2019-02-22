Davidsson was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Senators along with Vitali Abramov, a first-round pick and another conditional first-rounder in exchange for Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Davidsson will remain in Sweden for the time being, but he also technically belongs to the Senators' AHL organization due to this trade. The 21-year-old winger has collected 10 goals and 10 assists over 35 games with Djurgardens IF in Sweden's top hockey league, but the 2017 sixth-round pick is still a long ways away from contributing in the NHL.