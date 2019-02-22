Senators' Jonathan Davidsson: Rights traded to Ottawa
Davidsson was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Senators along with Vitali Abramov, a first-round pick and another conditional first-rounder in exchange for Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Davidsson will remain in Sweden for the time being, but he also technically belongs to the Senators' AHL organization due to this trade. The 21-year-old winger has collected 10 goals and 10 assists over 35 games with Djurgardens IF in Sweden's top hockey league, but the 2017 sixth-round pick is still a long ways away from contributing in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...