Senators' Jonathan Davidsson: Sent to AHL
Davidsson was demoted to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Davidsson appeared in four games with Ottawa since being promoted on Dec. 6 but failed to register a point during that span. He'll head back to AHL Belleville where he'll remain on the shortlist of call-ups in case of injury with the big club.
