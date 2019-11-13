Play

Davidsson (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Devils.

Davidsson made his NHL debut Nov. 7, and he's played one game since, totaling an assist and three shots on net between the two outings. It appears Bobby Ryan and Tyler Ennis will continue rounding out the right side of the bottom six. Davidsson, 22, will attempt to get healthy for Friday's home contest against the Flyers.

