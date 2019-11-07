Senators' Jonathan Davidsson: Will make NHL debut Thursday
Davidsson was promoted from AHL Belleville on Thursday and will suit up against Los Angeles.
After making the jump from his native Sweden to North America this summer, Davidsson notched one goal and two assists in eight minor-league games. The winger figures to slot into a fourth-line role for Thursday's clash and should see around 8-10 minutes of ice time. While the 21-year-old will likely head back to the minors soon, he could be in contention for a regular spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.