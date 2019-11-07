Davidsson was promoted from AHL Belleville on Thursday and will suit up against Los Angeles.

After making the jump from his native Sweden to North America this summer, Davidsson notched one goal and two assists in eight minor-league games. The winger figures to slot into a fourth-line role for Thursday's clash and should see around 8-10 minutes of ice time. While the 21-year-old will likely head back to the minors soon, he could be in contention for a regular spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign.