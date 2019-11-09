Senators' Jonathan Tychonick: Starts sophomore season hot

Tychonick scored twice and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 7-1 rout over Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

Tychonick now has three goals and five points in his first six games for the Fighting Hawks. By comparison, he failed to score and tallied just four assists in 28 games over the course of his entire freshman season. Tychonick's play in his own zone remains a work in progress, but it's nice to see him piling up the points after a rough start to his collegiate career.