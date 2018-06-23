Senators' Jonathan Tychonick: Value pick for Ottawa in Round 2
Tychonick was drafted 48th overall by the Senators at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Born in British Columbia and a first round pick of Saskatoon (12th overall) in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Tychonick has spent the past two seasons playing for Penticton of the BCHL to maintain his collegiate eligibility for the University of North Dakota where he will be heading this fall. Tychonick is an undersized (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) offensive defenseman that can be guilty of trying to do too much at times. He possesses terrific instincts in terms of joining the rush to create scoring chances, but he struggles to defend in his own zone and offers nothing from a physical standpoint. While his long-term ceiling is high, he has a considerable amount of work to do to reach it, so don't be shocked if Tychonick struggles in his freshman season at UND.
